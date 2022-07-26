Sports

Tobi saw it coming, says Jamaica’s athlete, Williams

Posted on Author Mubarak Okunade Comment(0)

Jamaican athlete, Danielle Williams, has shared her feelings on the recent world athletics championships where Tobi Amusan emerged as the new world champion as she sets a new record of getting to the finish line at 12.12secs to break the previous record of USA’s Kendra Harrison’s 12.20secs set in 2016.

 

Williams said she was happy for Amusan who had experienced tough times. “If I don’t make the finals, I knew I gave the best and I’m satisfied with that.” Tobi literally spoke it into existence, just last night, I was on Instagram and adidas hospital had a wall that was that said ‘only the best for the athletes.’

 

“I saw a little snippet of what Tobi wrote and it said: ‘incoming world record holder’ and to see it today, I’m proud of Tobi. It’s a definition of speaking things into existence.

 

Tobi is one of my closest friends; she is one of the people I talk to most. It’s inspirational to see her, I know what Tobi has gone through, finishing fourth twice is not easy, it is not an easy position, to see her come here and do this right now is amazing.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

