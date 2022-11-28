Toddler, 2 others die, 9injured in Lagos- Ibadan Expressway accident

A toddler and two others have died in a road crash around the Fidiwo Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Nine other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident. The accident, which occurred yesterday, involved a total of 14 persons – nine male adults, four female adults and one male child.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, said six male adults and three female adults sustained injuries in the incident.

“A total of three persons were recorded dead, one male adult, one female adult and one male child.” Okpe informed that two vehicles were involved in the crash, a Nissan car with registration number, LSR377BL, and a Toyota Sienna bus marked, ABJ24XV.

According to her, the suspected causes of the crash were speeding, tyre burst and loss of control. “The Nissan car driver, while speeding, had a tyre bust. It lost control and rammed into the sienna vehicle.”

Okpe added that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the State Hospital, Isara.

The Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, while commiserating with the family of the victims, advised motorists to always do what he called “vehicle parade”, by checking the vehicle tyres, engines, light and others before embarking on any trip. He kicked against speed violation among motorists, urging them to obey traffic regulations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...