News

Toddler, 2 others die in Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

A toddler and two others have lost their lives in an accident that occurred on the Abeokuta- Sagamu expressway. The accident involved a Toyota Corolla car with registration number, LAR 551 TQ. The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Okpe disclosed that three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the lone accident.

According to her, six persons; three male adults, two female adults and a girl were involved in the accident. She attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding, which led to loss of control as the driver veered off the road and ran into trees and cable wires. “The injured victims and the bodies of the deceased were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu. “The Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Ahmed Umar has cautioned motorists on speed violations. “He also commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC, Sagamu for more information about the crash,” Okpe said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Aisha Buhari attends Dubai Expo 2020, charges media on stimatization of infertile women

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Nigeria’s First Lady Dr. Aisha Buhari recently was in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to participate in the Dubai Expo 2020 and to review partnerships of the Aisha Buhari Foundation and Future Assured Programme. According to a release by her spokesman, Aliyu Abdullahi, the First Lady, between February 14 – 17, met with officials of Merck […]
News

Kaduna: Oil workers threaten nationwide strike, put members on red alert

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Oil workers in the country on Tuesday threatened the total disruption of the entire oil and gas value chain nationwide over the alleged threat on the lives of the Labour leaders including President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. El-Rufai, whose state is under industrial action […]
News

Bayelsa: House of Assembly recalls Clerk

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has recalled the former Clerk of the House, Owudogu Edward Kozigena, who was suspended in November last year for taking a unilateral decision without the consideration of the House. Moving a motion at the floor of the House yesterday to adopt the report of the Ad-hoc Committee set up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica