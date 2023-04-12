Toddler, 2 women rescued as trailer rams into Mosque in Niger

A toddler and two women were yesterday morning rescued after a trailer loaded with powdered milk rammed into a mosque in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State after the early morning prayer.

New Telegraph learnt that the accident occurred around 6am when many people had just left the mosque after their prayers. According to eye witnesses, the trailer fell on the back section of the mosque where women and children pray.

However, three people, including a child, were trapped in the ruins and subsequently sustained injuries. Sympathisers were seen around the fallen vehicle which blocked part of the busy road close to the popular Babangida Market.

Findings had it that the trailer tumbled while trying to negotiate a narrow part of the road blocked by a heap of sand being used for construction of new shops. According to a resident, Suleiman Kwamba, luckily the three people who were trapped had been taken to the Suleja General Hospital for treatment. According to him, “Al – lahamdullilah (thanks be to God) that there was no death. It happened after Subh (early morning prayer). The three people involved a toddler and two women have been taken away to the hospital.

“We are lucky that, people have left the Mosque after the prayer. It would have been very disastrous be – cause the Mosque was filled up during the prayers.”