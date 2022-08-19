Metro & Crime

Toddler, two others die in Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway crash

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A toddler and two others have lost their lives in an accident that occurred along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway on Thursday afternoon.

The accident involved a Toyota Corolla car with registration number, LAR 551 TQ.

The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Okpe disclosed that, three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the lone accident.

According to her, six persons comprising of three male adult, two female adult and one female child were involved in the accident.

She attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding which led to loss of control as the driver veered off the road and ran into trees and cable wires.

“The injured victims and the bodies of the deceased were taken to IDERA Hospital, Sagamu.

“The Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Ahmed Umar has cautioned motorists on speed violation.

“He also commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC, Sagamu for more information about the crash,” Okpe said.

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

