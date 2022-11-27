Toddler, two others die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A toddler and two others have died in a road crash that happened after Fidiwo Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Nine other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

The accident which occurred on Sunday involved a total of 14 persons – nine male adults, four female adults and one male child.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday, said six male adults and three female adults sustained injuries in the incident.

“A total of three persons were recorded dead, one male adult, one female adult and one male child,” she said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...