Politics

Tofowomo empowers youths on renewable energy in Ondo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Tofowomo empowers youths on renewable energy in Ondo

About 200 youths in Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State have been trained in renewable energy, as alternative sources for electricity supply.

 

The training was facilitated by the Senator Representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo. The three-day training, which took place at Jesus Arena Event Hall in Ile- Oluji, was attended by youths from the six local government areas in the district.

 

The beneficiaries were also trained on the commercial aspect of solar power, which includes installation of solar powered household equipment. Speaking at the event, Senator Tofowomo said the programme was put together for youths in his district, in order to make them self-reliant.

 

According to him, the beneficiaries were carefully selected from the six local government areas in the district, with the aim of making them self-sufficient and creators of jobs. He faulted inability of successive governments in Nigeria to find lasting solution to electricity problem.

 

Tofowomo said it is sad that Nigeria cannot generate 10,000 megawatts of power to provide stable electricity for the people. He said solar power is not the solution to the problem in the sector, but an alternative to addressing electricity problem in Nigeria.

 

“These set of youths have gone through a three-day intensive training in solar power.

 

They have been trained by experts, who gave them adequate training in power installations. “I believe that at this training, these participants will be employers of labour. It is a way of making them useful to the society.

 

“It is sad that we are still backward when it comes to providing electricity for the people. This is as a result of inconsistent leaders, who have refused to do the needful”. At the end of the programme, the beneficiaries were empowered with solar inverters and solar kits among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Fani-Kayode approached me that he wanted to join APC — Bello

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said a former Minister of Aviation and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). Bello said this in a video that went viral on Wednesday. Fani-Kayode had earlier in the week visited Bello and the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala […]
Politics

Reps move to firm up Electoral Act

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives, last week, passed through second reading, amendment to the Electoral Act, 2006. PHILIP NYAM examines the amendments The nation’s electoral process has been flawed in so many areas since the return of democracy in 1999. Elections are often marred by irregularities including rigging, multiple voting, ballot box snatching and vote buying, […]
Politics

Anambra 2021: PDP will exceed development expectations if elected –Azubogu

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

Member of the Federal House of Representatives for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Engr Chris Emeka Azubogu, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), is positioned to advance Anambra State development, if elected into power in 2021.   The federal lawmaker stated this in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, recently, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica