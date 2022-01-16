Tofowomo empowers youths on renewable energy in Ondo

About 200 youths in Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State have been trained in renewable energy, as alternative sources for electricity supply.

The training was facilitated by the Senator Representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo. The three-day training, which took place at Jesus Arena Event Hall in Ile- Oluji, was attended by youths from the six local government areas in the district.

The beneficiaries were also trained on the commercial aspect of solar power, which includes installation of solar powered household equipment. Speaking at the event, Senator Tofowomo said the programme was put together for youths in his district, in order to make them self-reliant.

According to him, the beneficiaries were carefully selected from the six local government areas in the district, with the aim of making them self-sufficient and creators of jobs. He faulted inability of successive governments in Nigeria to find lasting solution to electricity problem.

Tofowomo said it is sad that Nigeria cannot generate 10,000 megawatts of power to provide stable electricity for the people. He said solar power is not the solution to the problem in the sector, but an alternative to addressing electricity problem in Nigeria.

“These set of youths have gone through a three-day intensive training in solar power.

They have been trained by experts, who gave them adequate training in power installations. “I believe that at this training, these participants will be employers of labour. It is a way of making them useful to the society.

“It is sad that we are still backward when it comes to providing electricity for the people. This is as a result of inconsistent leaders, who have refused to do the needful”. At the end of the programme, the beneficiaries were empowered with solar inverters and solar kits among others.

