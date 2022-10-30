Tofowomo raises the bar of empowerment

Nigeria is a country with a vast area of land and over 200 million people. Due to this, the country is practising a pseudo federal system of government which allows people from nooks and crannies of the country to have representatives at various levels of government.

It is also practicing bi-cameral legislature, which comprises the upper and lower chambers, named the Senate and House of Representatives. The upper house is made up of 109 members while the lower its made up of 360 members.

But one representative who has made a remarkable impression in recent times is the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial district, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo. He has really contributed to his senatorial district, ever since he emerged in the 2019 election, defeating the then incumbent Sen Yele Omowunwa who scored 51,993 votes while Tofowomo polled 79,036 votes.

Immediately after his emergence, he became the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport and he appointed 46 aides who handled different portfolios. In 2020, he trained over 100 youths on how to install solar panels. Immediately after this training, the beneficiaries were also given some tools to aid their new job.

Some of the beneficiaries attested to his impact towards making his people self-reliant and stop depending on job from the government. These people were being selected from different local governments in his senatorial district, including the tribes in the local governments within his constituency.

The senator has also contributed a lot to the farmers under his constituency within the duration of 24 months; he distributed 350 motorcycles to the farmers so that it will boost agricultural production and will also make life easier for the farmers.

As the world revolves into a global village, he has also empowered over 150 youths in Information and Communication Technology and distributed about 150 brand new HP Laptops and some grants to kick start meaningful businesses.

He has also empowered 100 women on vocational training (fabrics production). These women were chosen from the six local governments under his senatorial district, the selection also takes into consideration the religion, ethics group of the people so that all of them will surely have a representative, after this three-day programme. He gave them some financial assistance to start what they’ve learnt.

The programme was held at Ile Oluji, but attracted beneficiaries were selected devoid of party affiliation, ethnic group, and religious beliefs from Okitipupa, Irele, Odigbo, Ese-Odo, Ilaje and Ile-Oluji-Oke-Igbo, the six local government areas of the senatorial district.

With these and other activities, there is no denying that Tofowomo has raised the bar in empowerment and the transformation may have just begun.

Najimu writes form Ore, Ondo State

