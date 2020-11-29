Body & Soul

Toke Makinwa chooses expensive human hair over true love

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Few hours after music star, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, asked this question on his Twitter handle, ‘Bone straight or true love?, on air personality and fashion entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa twitted back, saying she chose Bone Straight, an expensive human hair wig over true love.

 

She argued that true love can wait because men always disappoint women.

 

In her words: “Bone straight, True love can wait. You guys will still embarrass us at last.” It is not surprising that the pretty radio host chose to look fabulous with the exclusive wig than go for true love considering her last love experience with her ex husband.

 

Kcee, who recently gave himself a new name, ‘Bad Man Kcee (BMK)’ has been receiving mixed reactions on his Twitter handle as regards his question.

 

While many ladies are desperately in need of true love, others are crazy about the latest wig which price is said enough to break the bank.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

The heat treatment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sweating has been for ages used as a beauty therapy. The Mayans were said to use sweat houses 3,000 years ago for relaxation and cleansing the skin, according to Harvard Health Publications.   In Finland, heat treatment have been used for thousands of years, and one out of three Finns use heat treatment til date. […]
Body & Soul

George Washington’s saddle pistols worth N907m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The second most expensive set of guns are the pistols that were owned by the first president of the United States of America.     George Washington’s Saddle Pistols worth $1,986,000, approximately N907, 602, 000 million naira.     These pistols are from the era of the revolutionary war and there is no doubt that […]
Body & Soul

Another feather to Alaba Lawson’s cap, as she becomes Iyalode Oke-Ona Egba

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Whichever way anyone might want to look at it, the fact remains that Chief Alaba Lawson is a distinguished woman of substance as she represents greatness. Lawson is a business magnate and reputable academician.   On another note, she is the Iyalode of Egba land, the biggest chieftaincy title available to a woman in that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: