Toke Makinwa chooses expensive human hair over true love

Few hours after music star, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, asked this question on his Twitter handle, ‘Bone straight or true love?, on air personality and fashion entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa twitted back, saying she chose Bone Straight, an expensive human hair wig over true love.

She argued that true love can wait because men always disappoint women.

In her words: “Bone straight, True love can wait. You guys will still embarrass us at last.” It is not surprising that the pretty radio host chose to look fabulous with the exclusive wig than go for true love considering her last love experience with her ex husband.

Kcee, who recently gave himself a new name, ‘Bad Man Kcee (BMK)’ has been receiving mixed reactions on his Twitter handle as regards his question.

While many ladies are desperately in need of true love, others are crazy about the latest wig which price is said enough to break the bank.

