Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu, Sika Osei announced as hosts of 8th AMVCA red carpet

The line-up of events for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was flagged off on Saturday, May 7, with Nollywood star actresses, top socialites gracing the opening gala night. Event highlights included soul-stirring and soothing performances from Nigerian Idol’s 2022 top four finalists: Jordan, Banty, Progress and Zaron, who stole the hearts of the guests.

This edition of the long anticipated AMVCA, which is more like the African Oscar, was heralded by series of events that feature a celebration of fashion, technology, food, and African culture. Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said this year’s edition of the AMVCAs is focused on shining the light on the many aspects that make the African film and television industry. No doubt, the Africa’s biggest and most prestigious celebration of film and television talent has fulfilled his promise of wooing the entertainment industry with array of activities line up this year.

During the week, curated events such as the AMVCA Runway Show held on Sunday, Young Filmmakers’ Day, featuring movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory academy, on Monday. Africa Magic Content Market Workshop on Tuesday, followed by Digital Content Creator’s Brunch on Wednesday.

The Culture and Food Festival Day held on Thursday, while AMVCA Nominees Gala will holds today. Ahead of the awards night on Saturday, 14 May, Africa Magic has unveiled top media personalities and fashion icons – Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu and Sika Osei – as red carpet hosts for the night. The AMVCA red carpet is famed for showcasing glamorous and over-the-top fashion statements by movie stars and celebrity guests. The popular quartet will be on ground to interview attendees and catch every fashion moment as well as predictions of the biggest wins for the night. Toke, Ebuka, Uti and Sika are no strangers to the AMVCA red carpet.

They have served as hosts at previous editions, captivating audiences with their unique styles of presenting and entertaining guests on the carpet. They will be making a return for the eight edition to usher television viewers to the awards ceremony and set the tone for a glamorous show.

 

Our Reporters

