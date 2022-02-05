Toke Makinwa, Omotola Jalade to star in Singing Sin movie

Delectable Nollywood screen diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde alongside TV host and media personality, Toke Makinwa, have been revealed as the new two lead characters in Ifan Michael’s new film project, Singing Sin, a film set in the 1980s. Confirming the new project in a GQ South Africa exclusive, the Foreigner’s God director revealed that the Cheta Chukwu scripted story will centre on the story of strong and independent women who risk it all for their dreams. “I’ve always been intrigued by the lives of women in the 70’s, what it felt like at that time.

I wanted to approach the subject matter musically, but also to explore some really important themes like self-image, ambition and the complexities of relationships,” Michael revealed. Speaking on the role, Omotola Ekeinde said: “I am always happy to see projects that are women inclusive, both in front and behind the camera and that keeps pushing the envelope with the stories they tell. These are the stories that I have always championed and will continue to champion. And with Singing Sin, we have an opportunity to dive into that world, a world controlled by women, each with their different journeys.”

