Toke Makinwa says she’s tired of being an independent woman

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has stated that she’s tired of being an independent woman, saying that she wants to be pampered. The multi-talented media personality made this known in the latest episode of her vlog ‘Toke Moments.’ “You know this independent woman thing when you are trying to act like a boss ‘I gat my own thing.’ am not doing anymore.

You people take it. I just want to relax and be taken care of. I just want somebody that will say can I just help you,” she said. “I cannot imagine one guy saying he wants to dig me! E dey crase? If my phone should ring, I just want it to be people saying, ‘I see you working hard, I just want to help you.’

Some of us are so independent that when people see us they think you don’t need help.” She went on to slam men who expect her to fall in love with them for their dreams. “You’ll now be telling me that I should follow your dream…You’re still dreaming.

If I was dreaming would you even meet me like this?” she said. Makinwa is known to be quite vocal about relationships and marriages. The OAP has had her fair share of failed relationships and marriage that made the headlines a few years ago.

