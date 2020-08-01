Arts & Entertainments

Toke Makinwa says she’s tired of being an independent woman

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has stated that she’s tired of being an independent woman, saying that she wants to be pampered. The multi-talented media personality made this known in the latest episode of her vlog ‘Toke Moments.’ “You know this independent woman thing when you are trying to act like a boss ‘I gat my own thing.’ am not doing anymore.

You people take it. I just want to relax and be taken care of. I just want somebody that will say can I just help you,” she said. “I cannot imagine one guy saying he wants to dig me! E dey crase? If my phone should ring, I just want it to be people saying, ‘I see you working hard, I just want to help you.’

Some of us are so independent that when people see us they think you don’t need help.” She went on to slam men who expect her to fall in love with them for their dreams. “You’ll now be telling me that I should follow your dream…You’re still dreaming.

If I was dreaming would you even meet me like this?” she said. Makinwa is known to be quite vocal about relationships and marriages. The OAP has had her fair share of failed relationships and marriage that made the headlines a few years ago.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Entertainment entrepreneur, Collins Oviawe’s big dreams

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Collins Oviawe is a record producer, influencer, music mogul, singer, songwriter and a renowned record label executive. He is also the CEO of PlayNation RichGang, an entertainment company – with divisions ranging from music to lifestyle events. Popularly known as ‘Governor of Africa (GOA)’, Osazuwa hails from Edo State where he attended his elementary school […]
Arts & Entertainments

Award- winning telenovela Bolivar to air on StarTimes

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The acclaimed Colombian telenovela Bolivar debut on StarTimes from Thursday July 2, 2020. Bolivar is a 2019 biographical drama series about the rise of Venezuelan liberator Simon Bolivar (1783-1830). It depicts the life of this Venezuelan General who led the secession of a group of South American countries from the Spanish Empire in the early […]
Arts & Entertainments

Shan George slams people who allow fame get into their head

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Veteran actress Shan George has lambast people who think that others cannot do without them. In a video she shared online, the film star said that her message was directed at people who allow money, fame, power, position of authority, get into their head. Urging them to change for the better, the screen goddess said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: