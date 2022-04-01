Toke Makinwa to host The Real Housewives Of Lagos premiere

Multi-media personality, Toke Makinwa, is set to host the premiere of most anticipated reality show, The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos). Toke is no stranger to the entertainment industry, she has hosted numerous events, owns a TV show, a radio show, and a YouTube vlog, Toke Moments, where she discusses relationships and lifestyle. ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ follows the opulent lives of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria. The women are: Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 2, and it promises glitz and glam in the true Lagos style. The event, themed ‘Eko Glam’, will be attended by big names in the entertainment industry, and award-winning DJ Neptune will be holding it down with the music. Speaking on the announcement, Toke Makinwa said: “I am a big lover of reality series.

Hosting the premiere event of the Lagos edition of the international franchise is a big deal for me. I cannot wait to see all the drama and luxury the women will be bringing on the show.” One of the ‘housewives’, Carolyna Hutchings, is the CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture company. She is a mother of three children. Another ‘housewife’ is Laura Ikeji, a social media influencer, author and entrepreneur. The mother of two is married to a former Super Eagles player, Christopher Kanu. Chioma Ikokwu, a lawyer, is also a co-founder and CEO of luxury hair brand, Good Hair Limited, and Brass and Copper Restaurant and Lounge.

She also runs a women- and children-focused charity called the Goodway Foundation. Toyin Lawani-Adebayo is a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire. She is a mother of three kids, and is married to musician and photographer, Segun Wealth. Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Limited. Ojo is divorced and a mother of two.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...