Toke Makinwa to host The Real Housewives of Lagos, premieres today

Showmax has announced multi-media personality, Toke Makinwa, as the host for the premiere of the most anticipated reality show, The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) billed to hold today at The Jewel Aeida, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. The Real Housewives of Lagos follows the opulent lives of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria.

The women include Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer. The event, themed; Eko Glam, will be attended by big names in the entertainment industry while multi-awardee, DJ Neptune, will be holding it down with the music. Speaking on the announcement, Toke Makinwa, said: “I am a big lover of reality series. Hosting the premiere event of the Lagos edition of the international franchise is a big deal for me. I cannot wait to see all the drama and luxury the women will be bringing on the show.”

