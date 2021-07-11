Sports

Tokyo 2020: Acting Nigerian Ambassador to Japan charges Team Nigeria

Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, the acting Nigerian ambassador to Japan, has charged the Team Nigeria contingent to the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

 

The ambassador made the charge when he visited the first batch of Team Nigeria’s contingent at their Okura Academic Park Hotel training camp in Kisarazu City, Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo Thursday night.

 

“You are representing the President and the good people of Nigeria here in Japan and I urge you to be the good ambassadors you have always been,” said the ambassador. Dr Elias-Fatile is confident the team will make podium appearand  ances at the games but urged the athletes to embrace discipline and contest fairly.

 

The acting ambassador says he is delighted with the discipline the team has shown since arrival in Kizarazu. He is also delighted with the reception the team received on arrival in Kizarazu.

 

Dr Elias-Fatile expressed his appreciation to the people of Kizarazu who he says ‘have demonstrated their hospitable nature’ and remains confident the team will get the conducive environment needed to excel when the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics finally gets underway in exactly a fortnight from today.

 

”I am really appreciative of the wonderful reception you have received on your arrival here and how the Mayor and people of Kizarazu have built a wall of protection around you to stay Covid-19 free.

 

Former Nigeria handball star and former Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Mrs Maria Worphil thanked the acting ambassador for the visit which she described as morale boosting.

 

She confirmed that the Mayor and people of Kizarazu have been wonderful since the team arrived from Nigeria.

