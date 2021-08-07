Sports

Tokyo 2020: AFA Sports celebrates Nigerian athletes

The management of AFA Sports is celebrating the Nigerian spirit as shown with Nigerian athletes at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The wholly Nigerian brand served as the apparel partner to the Nigerian contingent.. The Chief Executive Officer of AFA Sports, Ugo Udezue said as a former national athlete he could identify with the aspiration of those who represented the country in Tokyo; could feel their pains while believing that the future remains still bright for the athletes and Nigeria sports. Udezue said, “They all arrived in Tokyo with the determination to do the country proud and they have been able to put in their best.

Every event has just medals for the top three athletes but the spirit of the Games is to compete spiritedly and respectfully. “To those who have finished their term at this stage we say congratulations and for those looking forward to Paris 2024, we stand by you all the way.” The AFA CEO is also highly delighted that the continent of Africa was able to able to take a huge position at the Olympics with AFA Sports being the first wholly African manufacturer to kit a national delegation at the Games. Udezue said his company remains grateful to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, the Federal Government of Nigeria, the NOC, and the athletes for daring to support the growth of the indigenous firms. Udezue said, “The sports ministry canvassed the country for a local kit manufacturer from Aba to Lagos. They visited over 10 operations and AFA stood out.

That was how we became a part of the big dream. “We did not solicit for this. The administration was determined on using the Olympic platform to promote local brands and this is all good for the Nigerian industry. “I never met the sports minister until this time and the inspection was practically impromptu and so we were seen as we are. He and his team were armed with the right questions. He personally researched every fabric and every product. I was impressed with his knowledge and the due diligence that followed.

