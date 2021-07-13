Tokyo 2020: AFA Sports presents kits to Team Nigeria

Africa’s first sports apparel brand, AFA Sports, is proud to announce that it is the official apparel provider for the Nigerian delegation to the Olympics.

The national apparels were displayed to the world on Monday by his Excellency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he bid the athletes farewell before they board their flights on Tuesday to Japan.

The historical deal makes AFA Sports the first indigenous African apparel partner to ever feature at the Olympics.

Announcing the partnership in Lekki, Lagos, Ugo Udezue, the CEO of AFA Sports said: “This is a golden opportunity and a golden moment not just for AFA Sports but also the Nigerian contingent. We are very passionate about the opportunity to represent our country and the African populace.

“We are proud to be actively participating on a global scale, and are excited to continue rendering active support to the development of sports, and in particular the Olympic games.

“We are also grateful to the Ministry of Sports for creating an enabling environment for local sports enterprise.”

Like this: Like Loading...