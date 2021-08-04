Sports

Tokyo 2020: AFN congratulates Ese Brume on podium finish

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has congratulated Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medallist, Ese Brume, on her achievement.

Brume, with a leap of 6.97m, won Team Nigeria’s first medal at the 2020 Olympics after several attempts and near misses.

The Board described the bronze medal feat as a vast improvement on her fifth position finish at the 2016 Games in Rio after recording a 6.81m jump.

Speaking through its President, Engr Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, the Board said: “We applaud her tenacity, courage and determination to bring home Team Nigeria’s first medal of the competition.

“This feat is not lost on us as a Federation because it is the first medal in Track and Field at the Olympics since 2008.

“In a year when we are celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Nigeria’s first individual medal through Chioma Ajunwa at the Olympics, you have written your name in gold in the annal of sports history in Nigeria, through your performance.”

An elated Gusau said the Board is over the moon as it rejoices in the Federation’s ability to secure at least a medal for Nigeria, despite recent challenges, and he promised that the AFN will not rest on its oars in its quest to achieve further  successes.

“This is are the type of story we like to tell. This is not a sudden success but a result of steady growth through training and participation in international competitions. She deserves everything coming her way.”

Gusau is optimistic that the 25-year-old can continue her growth ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in Paris, France.

“Looking at her records which saw her win in the 2013 African Junior Athletics Championships, the 2014 Commonwealth Games, the 2014 African Senior Athletics Championships and the 2015 African Junior Athletics Championships as well as a bronze medal at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, we are optimistic that future successes at the Commonwealth and Olympics are achievable if she continues along this path. As a Federation, we will continue to support her and other athletes to attain their potentials,” Gusau concluded.

