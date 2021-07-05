Sports

Tokyo 2020: AFN invites Okagbare, Oduduru, 23 others to camp

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…4x100m men relay team on standby

Queen of the track, Blessing Okagbare, and Divine Oduduru top the list of 25 athletes invited by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria for camping ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

 

In the list signed by the Secretary General of the AFN, Adisa Beyioku, and made available to our correspondent, Okagbare was listed to compete in the women 100m, 200m and the 4x100m women and she will be joined by Grace Nwokocha and Rosemary Chukwuma in the 100m.

 

Favour Ofili will be competing in the 200m while Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and Ruth Usoro, would be flying the country’s colour in 100mH, Long Jump as well as Triple Jump. Other women athletes invited to camp are Annette Echiwunke (hammer throw), Chioma Onyekwere (discus throw), Patience Okon-George (400m),

 

Knowledge Omovoh (4×100) and Tima Godbless (4×100). Apart for Oduduru, Raymond Ekevwo, Itsekiri Usheoritse and Enoch Adegoke would be taking part in 100m with Chukwuebuka Enekwechi competing in the men’s shotput.

 

Chidi Okezie, Samson Nathaniel, Ifeanyi Ojeli will join Imaobong Nse Uko, Glory Okon and Yinka Ajayi for the 4×400 mixed relay.

 

With the failure of the 4x100m men to qualify for the Games, Godson Oke and Jerry Jakpa are put on standby in case a team pull out of the relay

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Spurs re-sign Bale on loan

Posted on Author Reporter

Tottenham have re-signed Wales forward Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan. Bale, 31, left Spurs for a then world record £85m in 2013 and went on to score more than 100 goals and win four Champions Leagues with Real. He originally joined Tottenham as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007 […]
Sports

NBBF to stage league as court strikes out case

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A High Court sitting in Abuja has thrown out the case instituted by the League Management Board, Ibrahim Sa’ad on behalf of Gombe Bulls and Dr Adegbite Adeyemo and Kwara Falcons stopping the Nigeria Basketball Federation from organizing the Men’s Premier Basketball Leagues.   The case instituted in 2018 by the group praying the court […]
Sports

HifL 2021: Double hatrick recorded as teams jostle for the Round of 16

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…LASU Blazers, ATBU Bravehearts on the brink of exit Manaseh Ibokete of UNIUYO Tuskites yesterday recorded the first hatrick in the ongoing 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) as the Tuskites defeat the UNIZIK Cardinals by 5-0. In the game played at the UNIUYO Sports Complex, Ibokete proved to be a handful for the Cardinal’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica