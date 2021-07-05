Tokyo 2020: AFN invites Okagbare, Oduduru, 23 others to camp

…4x100m men relay team on standby

Queen of the track, Blessing Okagbare, and Divine Oduduru top the list of 25 athletes invited by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria for camping ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In the list signed by the Secretary General of the AFN, Adisa Beyioku, and made available to our correspondent, Okagbare was listed to compete in the women 100m, 200m and the 4x100m women and she will be joined by Grace Nwokocha and Rosemary Chukwuma in the 100m.

Favour Ofili will be competing in the 200m while Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and Ruth Usoro, would be flying the country’s colour in 100mH, Long Jump as well as Triple Jump. Other women athletes invited to camp are Annette Echiwunke (hammer throw), Chioma Onyekwere (discus throw), Patience Okon-George (400m),

Knowledge Omovoh (4×100) and Tima Godbless (4×100). Apart for Oduduru, Raymond Ekevwo, Itsekiri Usheoritse and Enoch Adegoke would be taking part in 100m with Chukwuebuka Enekwechi competing in the men’s shotput.

Chidi Okezie, Samson Nathaniel, Ifeanyi Ojeli will join Imaobong Nse Uko, Glory Okon and Yinka Ajayi for the 4×400 mixed relay.

With the failure of the 4x100m men to qualify for the Games, Godson Oke and Jerry Jakpa are put on standby in case a team pull out of the relay

