Tokyo 2020: Amusan, Brume Book Final Spots

Team Nigeria’s hurdler, Oluwatobiloaba Amusan, finished in a time of 12.62 seconds to win the women’s semi-final 1 race to qualify for the final of the women’s 100m hurdles event

Amusan also broke a 21-year old jinx to become the first Nigerian to make the final of the event since Glory Alozie did it at the Sydney 2000 games and later switched nationality to Spain.

The Nigerian won Heat 3 of Women’s Hurdles with a time of 12.72 seconds to qualify for the semi-final and improved the timing on Sunday ahead of the final showdown. The 24-year-old has been consistent, she’s been fast and with her current form at the Olympics, she is definitely a top medal contender.

In the women’s Long jump event, Nigeria’s Ese Brume also secured her place in the final with a 6.76 meters lead she did in her third attempt.

Brume finished in joint sixth position out of the 12 finalists to seal automatic qualification. Serbia’s Spanovic Ivana leapt the longest distance of 7.00m to finish first overall of the day.

The current African record holder will compete against the likes of reigning WAC gold medalist from Germany Malaika Mihambo, America’s duo of Brittney Reese and Tara Davis and Malone Ellen Chantel of British Virgin Island in Tuesday’s final.

