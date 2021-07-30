Tokyo 2020: Amusan strives for improvement on World Championships performance

Charles Ogundiya

One of the country’s medal hopeful at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Tobiloba Amusan, will in the early hours of Saturday, begin her journey towards winning her first Olympics medal when she competes alongside other athletes in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Amusan will be running from lane 3 in Heat 3 of the first round for a place in the semifinals.

It would be recalled that the Ogun State-born athlete lost out by a whisker in the hunt for a medal at the last World Championships in 2019, finishing 4th. Now with more experience, she is primed for a first Olympics medal.

She has been improving on her performance and what would have been a new African record for her was adjudged not after the timer malfunctioned during the National Trials in Lagos just prior to the Olympics.

Currently ranked 4th in the world in her event with personal best of 12.48secs, Amusan will be hopeful of following in the footsteps of Glory Alozie, who won a silver medal at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

Amusan will be taking to the tracks by 3 a.m. Nigerian time and with her eyes firmly set on securing a spot on the podium.

Like this: Like Loading...