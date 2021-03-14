Sports

Tokyo 2020: Athletes to Camp at Uniport High Performance Centre –Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following his assessment of the top range facilities at the University of Port Harcourt, which accommodates the High Performance Centre, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has declared that some Olympicbound athletes will be camped at the centre.

 

Speaking after a meeting with the management of the institution, the Minister said: “I’m impressed with what I have seen here and I must apologise for not coming earlier.

 

But you have top notch facilities which can house our athletes who are preparing for the Olympics. “While some foreign-based will camp in the United States, some home-based can train here to avoid distractions.

 

“I want to make some clear declarations and commitment. I’m well guided about the importance of the high performance centre. I urge you to formally put in your requests which we are going to look at holistically.

 

“We shall look at previous budget heads for re-presentation in our supplementary budget. What better time than now to bring back the High Performance Centre than an Olympic year. We shall give it all the attention it deserves.”

 

Former President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Solomon Ogba, lamented the long neglect of the Centre and its poor financial state.

 

He added: “The High Performance Centre is too important to be ignored. I appeal to the minister to please ensure that the government fulfils her commitment to fund the Centre.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Nigeria @ 60 scorecard: A mixed grill for sports

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Since Nigeria’s Independence in 1960, it has been a mixed bag for sports with surprise exploits and disappointments in various disciplines. Some experts spoke to CHARLES OGUNDIYA on the achievements and disappointments. Falilat Ogunkoya, Individual Olympic Games medallist Track and Field has been doing well, just that we don’t have to continue looking at what […]
Sports

EPL: Baggies frustrate Man City to draw

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Neto’s late strike sinks Chelsea Manchester City endured a frustrating night as they were held to a home draw by Premier League strugglers West Brom. City would have moved to within a point of the top four with an expected victory, but were kept at bay by some brilliant Sam Johnstone saves. Ilkay Gundogan […]
Sports

Neymar set to make PSG return in January

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar is set to return in January from an ankle injury suffered against Lyon on December 13. Neymar was seen screaming in agony and clutching his ankle after a challenge from Thiago Mendes, who was sent off. The Brazil international, 28, was then carried off on a stretcher.   “There is some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica