Tokyo 2020: Athletes to Camp at Uniport High Performance Centre – Dare

Following his assessment of the top range facilities at the University of Port Harcourt, which accommodates the High Performance Centre, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has declared that some Olympic-bound athletes will be camped at the centre.

Speaking after a meeting with the management of the institution, the Minister said: “I’m impressed with what I have seen here and I must apologise for not coming earlier. But you have top notch facilities which can house our athletes who are preparing for the Olympics.

“While some foreign-based will camp in the United States, some home-based can train here to avoid distractions.

“I want to make some clear declarations and commitment. I’m well guided about the importance of the high performance centre. I urge you to formally put in your requests which we are going to look at holistically.

“We shall look at previous budget heads for re-presentation in our supplementary budget. What better time than now to bring back the High Performance Centre than an Olympic year. We shall give it all the attention it deserves.”

Former President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Solomon Ogba, lamented the long neglect of the Centre and its poor financial state.

