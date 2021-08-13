Sports

Tokyo 2020: Australian Olympians face 28-day quarantine

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Rules meaning some Australian Olympians are having to quarantine for 28 days after returning to their country from Tokyo have been described as “cruel”. Athletes returning via Sydney to the state of South Australia are facing extra two-week quarantine. That is in addition to the two weeks already required for all overseas arrivals. The AOC said: “While other countries are celebrating the return of their athletes, we are subjecting ours to the most cruel and uncaring treatment.”

They added: “They are being punished for proudly representing their country with distinction at the Olympic Games.” 16 members of the Australian Olympic team are already quarantining in Sydney, the capital of New South Wales. The government of South Australia said “the high risk of the Delta strain of COVID-19 in NSW” is the reason for the additional requirements, for which the AOC has had an exemption request turned down. AOC Chief Executive Matt Carroll said in a statement: “Not only are our Olympians fully vaccinated, but they have also been living in a highly controlled bubble in Tokyo, taking the utmost precautions, tested daily over many weeks.” “We have received no explanation as to why our application on behalf of these athletes has been rejected.”

The 28-day quarantine could pose a significant risk to the physical and mental wellbeing of the athletes affected, according to Australian Institute of Sports chief medical officer David Hughes. The state of South Australia, capital city Adelaide, has a population of over 1.7m and covers some of the most arid parts of Australia. Australia has recorded fewer than 37,000 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic and a death toll under 1,000, fewer than many other developed countries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Sub Cavani inspires stunning Man Utd comeback at Southampton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Substitute Edinson Cavani inspired Manchester United to a stunning victory against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in trouble at the break after set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse set up Jan Bednarek’s opening header and then scored direct from a free-kick, reports the BBC. But Cavani’s second-half presence made all the […]
Sports

Federer, other top players expected for Australian Open

Posted on Author Reporter

    Australian Open organisers are confident they will see a full slate of the world’s top players, including six-times champion Roger Federer, at next year’s delayed opening Grand Slam. Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government said on Saturday the tournament had been pushed back three weeks to start on February 8 after drawn-out […]
Sports

With Rohr, Eagles can win next AFCON –Leke James

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Molde FK striker, Leke James, in an interview on a Whatsapp group, NSM Rebranded and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said he will continue to wait for Super Eagles call-up. Excerpts… You have a good goalscoring record in Norway and yet haven’t been invited to the Super Eagles, how do you feel about that? It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica