Tokyo 2020 B/ball: MakingTop Eight’ll be good – Ahmedu

President of African FIBA Zone 3, Col. Sam Ahmedu (rtd), has said it will be a good thing if the D’Tigers and D’Tigress can make the best 8 at the forthcoming Tokyo 2021 Olympics Games Ahmedu said that although both teams are in a very difficult group, that is not enough reasons to say we will not make it.

“When you check our teams well, you’ll discover that we have very good players both in the NBA and WNBA, so our chances are very bright,” he said. “Also if you check the fixtures based on the schedule that has been released by FIBA, the top two teams from each group will qualify automatically while the two top best losers will also qualify for the quarter-finals so all we need to do to get to the quarter-finals is to win one game in our groups so the chances are very bright. “We are likely to qualify automatically or at worse as one of the best losers, and once it’s gets to the quarter-finals, it’s a knockout and from there anything can happen.”

The NBBF board member who is currently in his base in Atlanta believes that Nigeria getting to the podium via basketball is very possible but in a more realistic way, a top eight finish will be a good performance from both the male and female basketball teams. He added: “Getting to the podium via basketball is possible. Every team wants to get to the podium, France, Serbia, USA, everybody wants to get there but it now depends on what we can do to get there. “Last time out the USA team finished fifth which shows anything is possible and if we didn’t get there, our performances should be something we will be proud of.

