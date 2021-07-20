Sports

Tokyo 2020: Be our worthy ambassadors – Gumel

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Gumel, has charged the Nigerian contingent, “Team Nigeria”, who will participate at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, to be worthy ambassadors of the country.

 

Gumel, who on his arrival at the Narita Airport in Tokyo on Sunday spoke with the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Phemmy Adetula, said that all our athletes and officials are very important. “I have to congratulate every athlete representing Nigeria at this games.

 

They are our worthy ambassadors who have toiled day and night to bring glory to our great country,” he said. “As you are representing Nigeria, you are representing yourselves and your families as well.

 

So, it’s extremely important you all represent well. Your whereabouts before, during, and after the games are key to us as Nigeria Olympic Committee and, we implore you to stay clean and win clean medals.”

Gumel thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his fatherly role in making the athletes have a sense of belonging, as they will be competing at the games.

