Tokyo 2020: Canada win women’s football gold

After winning successive bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016, Canada have taken gold in the women’s football at Tokyo 2020.

After a pretty terrible shootout with seven spot-kicks missed or saved, Canada win the shootout 3-2 on sudden death.

Sweden take the silver for the second successive Olympic Games.

Udala FC targets NPFL after promotion to NNL

The president of Udala FC of Nnewi, Chief Udala Philip Nonso, has said the next target for the club would be promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League after gaining ticket to the Nigeria National League during the recently-concluded Nationwide League One. The president stated this when the General Manager of Kwara United, Bashir Badawiy, […]
COVID-19: Xavi tests positive ahead of Qatar league restart

Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he would go on to self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday.   The Qatar […]
EPL: Stubborn Palace end Arsenal’s winning run

  Arsenal’s recent resurgence was checked by a stubborn Crystal Palace, who claimed a hard-fought point from a forgettable encounter at Emirates Stadium. Tagged as relegation candidates as little as three weeks ago, the Gunners came into the game off the back of four straight wins in all competitions, but were unable to find their […]

