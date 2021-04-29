Sports

Tokyo 2020: Cuban coach for Nigeria wrestlers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…as Team Nigeria opens camp in Bayelsa weekend

The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, has revealed that the federation has concluded plans to recruit a Cuban coach to help the Nigeria wrestlers ahead of the fast approaching Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Bayelsa State commissioner for sports said the reason for appointing the coach was just for preparations as he would not be part of the contingent to Tokyo. He however said the coach would be with the team for like two months while there were plans to get more athletes to qualify for the Games. “We have concluded plans to bring in a Cuban coach to help with my coaching team,” the former Olympic Games gold medalist said.

“He will not necessarily go to the Olympics, his job is to be with the team.” Meanwhile, Igali has said the team will assemble in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital from this weekend for camping ahead of the Olympics According to him, they are looking forward to changing the narratives in Tokyo as he look forward to Team Nigeria winning medals for the first time at the games.

He added: “They have a competition in Poland in early June. We have some other athletes we are sending to Bulgaria in about two weeks for the last Olympics Qualifiers. “As a Federation, we feel that we have what it takes to have more than five athletes at the Olympic Games. We are hoping that the story changes this time. We are hoping to win Olympics medal this time. “This weekend we will be going to camp in Bayelsa. We are using this week to ensure that everything is set for them. We are going to have six weeks camping for the team.”

