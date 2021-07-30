Tokyo 2020: Djokovic ousted!

Novak Djokovic (SRB) is out! The favourite for the gold medal, the Serb’s Golden Slam dream has been ended by Alexander Zverev (GER) at the semi-final stage of the men’s singles tennis tournament.

Djokovic clinched the first set 6–1 but the German mounted a strong comeback to win the next two 6–3, 6–1.

The fourth seed is through to play Karen Khachanov (ROC) in the final.

Djokovic, who has yet to win an Olympic gold medal, is into the bronze medal match against Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP).

He also has a second chance in the mixed doubles.

