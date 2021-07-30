Sports

Tokyo 2020: Djokovic ousted!

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Novak Djokovic (SRB) is out! The favourite for the gold medal, the Serb’s Golden Slam dream has been ended by Alexander Zverev (GER) at the semi-final stage of the men’s singles tennis tournament.

Djokovic clinched the first set 6–1 but the German mounted a strong comeback to win the next two 6–3, 6–1.

The fourth seed is through to play Karen Khachanov (ROC) in the final.

Djokovic, who has yet to win an Olympic gold medal, is into the bronze medal match against Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP).

He also has a second chance in the mixed doubles.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Oshonaike in seventh heaven, takes on Liu Juan

Posted on Author Reporter

…Eke makes debut, as Toko targets quarters It will be a busy night for the country’s contingents at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with three athletes competing in the early hours of Saturday. Competing in her seventh Olympics, Funke Oshonaike will be up against Liu Juan of USA in the women’s single with the […]
Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: NFF’s failure to acknowledge MTN assistance sparks ripples

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It is no longer news that the Super Eagles travelled by boat to Benin Republic for the African Nations Cup qualifier against Squirrels which was decided at the weekend.   Eagles won the match 1-0 courtesy of a late header by Paul Onuachu who hit the target three minutes into added time.   What is […]
Sports

Man Utd through to Europa League final despite loss

Posted on Author Reporter

…Arsenal out after goalless draw with Villarreal Manchester United reached their first final of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era but lost their seven-match unbeaten record in an entertaining Europa League last-four tie with Roma. Edinson Cavani scored both United goals in the second leg of a 13-goal semi-final, reports the BBC. The Uruguayan opened the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica