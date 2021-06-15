Sports

Tokyo 2020: Double avenues for Nigeria to secure relay ticket

…AFN, MoC to stage invitational relay tourne

 

There might be light at the end of the tunnel for the country’s relay team as they would be having the opportunity of competing in two different invitational relays at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.
The Athletic Federation of Nigeria announced the dates for the 2021 National Championships with a date for an Invitational Relays with one of the foremost private athletics clubs in the country, Making of Champions also hosting theirs at the same venue.
The 2021 National Championships and Invitational Relays will hold between Wednesday June 16 and Monday June 21.
Adisa Beyioku, Secretary General of the federation revealed that this year’s National Championships will be used as selection trials to pick Nigeria’s contingent to the delayed Games of the XXXII Olympics in Tokyo which is scheduled to hold from July 23 to August 8.
The AFN also revealed that Wednesday June 16 will be for arrivals of invited athletes and others who have met the competition’s entry standard at designated hotels while the competition proper will start on Thursday June 17 and run for four days.
”The AFN is set to host another top class national championships and this year’s edition will be used to select the athletes who will represent Nigeria at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan from late next month,” Beyioku said.
The AFN Secretary General also revealed a six-nation invitational relay will be held on the sidelines of the National Championships.

 

He added: We know our women’s 4x100m team have qualified provisionally for Tokyo and we are confident others will also make the cut before the June 29, 2021 final deadline for qualification.”

Beyioku listed Zambia, Botswana, Benin Republic, Cameroun and Zimbabwe as the five countries confirmed to join Nigeria in the relay event in Lagos.

 

Meanwhile, with the Tokyo Olympics qualification deadline around the corner on June 29, MoC will now host the inaugural MoC Relays at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos, Nigeria, from Saturday June 26 to Sunday 27th, to provide Nigerian and African Athletes seeking Olympic qualification in both their Individual Events and the Relays what may be the final opportunity to do so.

