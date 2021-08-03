Tokyo 2020: Dramatic Team Nigeria’s camp and the poor run

The drama in the camp of Team Nigeria at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the past few days has been so overwhelming such that the administrators are battling to save the image of the country rather than fighting to win medals. It started with 10 athletes being barred from the games for their failure to complete out of competition tests. The athletes went ahead to protest with placards on the streets of Tokyo. Some of them opted to go on social media to protest over unpaid allowances and lament over the quality of coaches attached to them. We must stress that many of the dramatic incidents were a result of gross indiscipline and unprofessional conduct on the part of the Team Nigeria athletes.

The 10 barred are professionals who should have written the world athletics body to declare their addresses and readiness to be tested. After all of this, the country’s huge prospect in the 100m women’s sprints, Blessing Okagbare, was barred from the Games for failing a dope test. It’s like one day, plenty of drama. However, the commentary of many Nigerians on the on-going events proper at the Olympic Games in Tokyo smacks of ignorance.

Many fail to realize the magnitude of the Games which has 206 countries in attendance. The Games involve the best athletes from all over the world – it is not a sub-regional or continental event where only 20 or 52 countries feature.

Top countries in Europe, Asia, Oceania, North America, South America and even Africa have facilities to develop and expose athletes with modern training and gadgets.

There is always a template for athletes to move from one stage into the other in their careers. The sponsors are all over their respective federations to take athletes to the best competitions around the world while technically; these countries have top grade coaches. Sadly, the same cannot be said of Nigeria about the good tidings in the modern world of sports.

The early part of the Olympics, especially the first week, was so unpleasant for Nigeria.

The country lost out in Rowing, Taekwondo, Badminton, Gymnastics and Table Tennis events. The four table tennis players, including highly-rated ArunaQuadri, crashed out early.

As usual, Nigerians have been lamenting the early poor run of Team Nigeria but failed to appreciate the fact that the country’s athletes were competing among the very best among 206 countries.

It is not easy especially because despite the below-par facilities in Nigeria and inadequate resources for regular presence in circuit events, some athletes still make the qualification mark for the Olympics.

For example, there is no boxer representing Nigeria at the Games because there was no money at the time they were billed to go for the qualifiers

This will not happen in advanced countries where there are sponsors footing the bills of these programmes. Sadly, the last qualifier event in Paris, France the boxers were supposed to attend was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the early part of the Olympics, sports like swimming, gymnastics, boxing, weightlifting and fencing are on parade with a lot of medals on the cards.

Swimming and gymnastics have no fewer than 40 gold medals at stake; interestingly a Tunisian won one of the gold medals in the early days of the competition.

We make bold to say that Nigeria did not start well is no news because the country’s prospects always manifest in the run-in when wrestling and athletics will be on parade.

If the country is to be in contention for early medal rush, there must be a deliberate effort to boost swimming, gymnastics and the likes in Nigeria.

In sports, anything can happen to propel a good or bad result. Japan’s poster girl, Naomi Osaka, ignited the torch of the games and the country was waiting for her to clinch the women’s singles tennis gold but she lost 6-1, 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round of the Tokyo Games last Tuesday.

We also recall Funke Oshonaike lost to Liu Juan, a Chinese American ping ponger, in the prelims and the reactions were shocking. Many frowned upon the ouster of Oshonaike and wondered what she was still doing in national colours.

For the records, Oshonaike was not selected for the games; she qualified during an African Championship in Tunisia. Other Nigerian players took part, only Offiong Edem made it to Tokyo.

At 46, the ping pong queen based in Germany was inducted into the exclusive 7th Club for featuring in her seventh Olympics and also emerging the first female athlete in the world to appear at seven Olympic Games. Segun Toriola, who achieved a similar feat at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, was also honoured.

All the same, it is important to stress that football, the country’s number one sport, failed to qualify for the men and women events despite the huge investment in them

. The Olympic Games is much more than a sport, it is the greatest assemblage of athletes in the world and to make an impact in the competition is not a child’s play.

It takes at least three full years to get athletes ready and going forward, the country must be ready to do that. Planning is crucial and the country must set up a template to guarantee success at the global stage.

Unfortunately the time is very short as the next Games take place in the French capital, Paris in just three years’ time.

So, instead of recriminations amongst athletes, officials and the Sports Ministry on their return from Tokyo 2020; our attention should be focused squarely on getting Team Nigeria ready for Paris 2024.

