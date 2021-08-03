Tokyo 2020: Ese Brume gives Team Nigeria first medal

*Wins bronze in long jump

Ese Brume, 6.97m leap in the Long jump event Tuesday morning gave Team Nigeria their very first medal at 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Malaika Mihambo of Germany won gold with her final jump with a leap of 7.00m while Britney Reese of the USA, who earlier tied with Brume, took home the silver medal.

