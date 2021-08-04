Sports

Tokyo 2020: Greece withdraw from artistic swimming after five positive Covid tests

Greece have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after five members of the team tested positive for coronavirus.

Seven others have been designated as close contacts, reports the BBC.

It was decided that they should also leave the village to isolate in a separate location.

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Tuesday reported 18 new Games-related Covid-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294.

“The team from the very first day it entered the village has not come into contact with any other member of the Greek Olympic team,” said a Greek Olympic Committee statement.

The Olympics are being held largely without spectators.

All athletes are under tight restrictions once they arrive in Japan as the country struggles with record numbers of infections.

