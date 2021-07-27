Sports

Tokyo 2020: Igali still optimistic of Nigeria’s medal rush

Former Olympic gold medalist and an honourable member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Daniel Igali is convinced Team Nigeria will soon win a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Igali said with the right support and prayers from Nigerians, the country’s contingent to the Games could still win a couple of medals in Tokyo.

 

“Please let’s everyone calm down, the Olympics just started and I think we can still expect a podium finish.”

 

Speaking philosophically, the Bayelsa born former president of the Nigeria wrestling federation charged stakeholders to rally round the team Nigeria with their support and prayers.

 

“Most of us stakeholders should encourage, rather than discourage at this time” Honourable Igali stated.

 

Speaking further, The Olympian said, the aim of sending athletes to the Games oftentimes is to ensure that they fulfill their Olympic dreams.

 

“I am not implying that we should be going to the Olympics merely to participate, however I believe we can’t win medals if we don’t participate and compete”.

