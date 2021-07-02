Sports

Tokyo 2020: Japan may be forced into U-turn over crowds

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Japan could be forced to reverse a decision to allow up to 10,000 local sports fans to attend events at this summer’s Olympics, as a rebound in coronavirus cases has made it less likely that restrictions in place in Tokyo can be lifted, as planned, before the Games begin.
The Tokyo 2020 organising committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced last month that attendances would be capped at 50% of a venue’s capacity, or up to 10,000 spectators. They had already decided not to allow overseas visitors to attend.
The Japanese prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, said having no spectators remained an option, with the number of Covid-19 infections rising steadily since he ended a full state of emergency in the capital and other regions towards the end of last month.
“I have made clear that having no spectators is a possibility,” Suga said. “We will take steps as we prioritise the safety and security of the people.”
Tokyo reported 673 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, up from 570 from the same day a week earlier. That was the 12th straight day of week-on-week rises. On Wednesday, infections in Tokyo exceeded 700 for the first time since late May.
Japanese media reported on Friday that the IOC and other parties would meet on 8 July to discuss the spectator cap, with the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper claiming fans could be banned from Olympic events held at night or in larger venues.
Concern is growing that the arrival of tens of thousands of athletes, journalists, officials and other Games-related staff could trigger a fresh wave of infections after the Olympics open on 23 July, despite reassurances by organisers that they have taken steps to ensure a “safe and secure” event.
Tokyo is under “quasi” emergency measures that include requests for restaurants and bars to stop selling alcohol at 7pm and to close an hour later. But the restrictions, which are due to be lifted on 11 July, have failed to prevent cases from rising.
The Olympic attendance cap is contingent on Tokyo exiting the quasi state of emergency before the Games begin. The government could reinstate full emergency measures for Tokyo depending on how much pressure the rise in cases is placing on the city’s hospitals, Reuters quoted a government source as saying.
On Thursday, Dr Mitsuo Kaku, a medical adviser to the Tokyo metropolitan government, said the situation in the capital was becoming “critical” as the latest upsurge was being driven by the more transmissible Delta variant of the virus.
A study published this week said that under the most optimistic scenario, new cases in Tokyo could reach 1,000 a day in July and 2,000 in August. If there is an acceleration in infections during or after the Games, hospital bed usage in the capital could reach its limit in August, according to university researchers and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
*Courtesy: The Guardian

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Human rights activists urge athletes to boycott Beijing Games

Posted on Author Reporter

  Human rights activists on Tuesday called for athletes to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in China and put pressure on the International Olympic Committee over the staging of the Games. Beijing is set to host the Olympics in February 2022, but the IOC has faced criticism over its decision to award the country the […]
Sports

COVID-19 Pandemic: NFF cancels 2019/20 NPFL, NNL, Aiteo Cup, other leagues’ season

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

•Adopts PPG for CAF Cup qualification The Nigeria Football Federation on Friday, followed the resolution of the Nigeria Professional Football League Club Owners, as they decided to cancel the 2019/2020 football season across all tiers starting from the NPFL. In a resolution passed at an online meeting of the NFF Football Committee, after a holistic […]
Sports

National Principals’ Cup: Fosla Academy lifts football trophy in style

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

…as Saidat Akeem shines in Table Tennis Fosla Academy Karishi, Abuja on Tuesday emerged champions of this year’s National Principals’ Cup finals held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. The Sani Lulu boys defeated Christ Comprehensive College, Kaduna 2-0 in an entertaining final dominated by the FCT boys. The Kaduna lads who started the game […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica