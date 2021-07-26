Sports

Tokyo 2020 journey officially begins for D’Tigress against USA

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The journey to Olympic glory officially gets underway for Nigeria’s D’Tigress at 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday when they take on the United States of America in both teams’ opening game of the women’s basketball event of Tokyo 2020.

On paper, the defending Olympic champions are favoured to win.
However, these Americans are beatable, having lost back-to-back matches against a group of WNBA All-Stars and the Australian national team in Las Vegas.

Those defeats came after the Americans had beaten D’Tigress 93-62nin an exhibition game in Las Vegas.

Although another win for the Americans could be on the cards on Tuesday at the Saitama Super Arena, this is a Nigerian team that has made a lot of gains over the years.

D’Tigress are unlikely to win gold in Tokyo, but they will in their characteristic nature give 101 per cent on the court as they make their first Olympic appearance since 2004 in Athens against a U.S. women’s national team that has been the gold standard in international basketball for close to two decades.

Win or lose, D’Tigress will still get to play two less daunting games against France and the host nation Japan, but their performance on Tuesday against the world’s foremost basketball nation would go a long way in determining how well they fare against the French and the Japanese – two teams the African champions are capable of getting the better off on their day.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup: Bernard goal sees Everton edge nine-goal classic with Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

*Late Iheanacho strike sends Foxes into q’finals * Wins for Sheffield United, Man City Bernard’s extra-time strike settled a classic FA Cup tie as Everton edged past Tottenham into the quarter-finals. Three goals inside eight minutes from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty, saw the hosts respond to Davinson Sanchez’s early header. However, […]
Sports

Juve players in isolation after 2 staff test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Italian champions Juventus announced on Saturday that their entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Juventus, who are scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were “neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff”. “This procedure will allow all members who tested […]
Sports

EPL: Burnley stun 10-man Arsenal, Leicester sweep past Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

*Fulham take point from champions Liverpool, Palace deny Spurs *Saints hammer Sheffield United 3-0 Granit Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct as a desperately poor Arsenal side were stunned at home by Premier League strugglers Burnley. Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s wretched run of form continued as he failed to score at the right end […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica