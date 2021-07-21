Sports

Tokyo 2020: Marta scores in fifth Games running, Sweden stun USA

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Brazil’s Marta became the first woman footballer to score in five consecutive Olympic Games when she netted twice in Wednesday’s 5-0 thrashing of China at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu even as Sweden stunned football powerhouse, USA 3 – 0.

Marta, widely regarded as the greatest women’s footballer of all time with a record five World Player of the Year awards, scored her first Olympic goal in Athens in 2004 and, following Wednesday’s brace, now has 12 Games strikes.

The 35-year-old opened the scoring in the Group F clash in the ninth minute when she arrived late in the box and pounced on a rebound. Debinha made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Marta added her second with a low drive from a tight angle in the 74th minute before forward Andressa converted an 82nd minute penalty to leave China reeling.

Beatriz completed the rout in the 89th minute after latching on to a low cross to beat the goalkeeper with a first-time effort.

Their 43-year-old team-mate Formiga also wrote her name into the record books as the first women’s football player to take part in seven Olympic Games.

In the earlier kickoff in Group E, Britain beat Chile 2-0 at the Sapporo Dome with Manchester City forward Ellen White scoring twice, including the first goal at the Tokyo Games.

Britain took the lead in the first half through a flowing move when Lucy Bronze delivered a cross to the far post and Lauren Hemp headed it back in front of goal for White to prod home from close range.

Britain dominated proceedings with the lion’s share of possession but found it difficult to break through Chile’s dogged defence.

However, White doubled the lead in the 73rd minute after she combined with Bronze to score from a cross with a scissor-kick.

RESULTS

GB 2 – 0 Chile

China 0 – 5 Brazil

Sweden 3 – 0 USA

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Atletico agree fee for Suarez

Posted on Author Reporter

  Atletico Madrid have agreed a £5.5m deal with Barcelona to sign Luis Suarez. The former Liverpool striker is set to bid farewell to the Catalan club in a press conference on Thursday morning after being spotted leaving the Barca training ground in tears on Wednesday, reports Sky Sports. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals […]
Sports

Contempt: Court jails six Ekiti FA executive members

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju,

Six board members of Football Association (FA) in Ekiti State were on Thursday sentenced to prison by a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for disobeying a court. The offenders were Ariyo Yomi, Amos, Mr. J.I Fatukasi, Mr. Ajibewa, Mr. Ibidun Isaac and Mr. Bayo Olanlege, all of Ado Ekiti, and were all sentenced […]
Sports

COVID-19: Onuachu resumes training after testing negative

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Genk manager Hannes Wolf has confirmed Paul Onuachu will resume training on Friday after recovering from the coronavirus. Last week, the lanky forward tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from Nigeria to the Luminus Arena ahead of their friendly game against Eendracht Termien, which was subsequently cancelled. The Super Eagles striker has since been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica