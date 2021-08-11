Tokyo 2020: NFF congratulates Dare, Sports Ministry

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has felicitated with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, on Nigeria’s outing at the 32nd Olympics which ended in Tokyo, Japan a few days ago.

Nigeria earned one silver and one bronze medals from the Games, with a slew of promising performances as a number of athletes reached the final of their events.

Forthefirsttimesince1996, a Nigerian athlete was in the final of the glamour event of the Games – the men’s 100m sprint. Young hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan narrowly missed netting a medal as she finished fourth in the women’s hurdles final.

“The Ministry of Sports as a body worked their socks off. The Minister was exemplary; he encouraged and empathized with the athletes as necessary.

“He is such a wonderful breath of fresh air from the immediate Minister of Sports who rather constituted himself into a bulwalk and divisive force against Nigerian athletes at the last Olympics in Brazil.

We do not wish to recall his inglorious remarks against the football team when the team was camping in the USA.

That football team eventually ended up winning Team Nigeria’s only medal – a bronze – at the Games,” said the NFF

