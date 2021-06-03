Tokyo 2020: Nigeria’s para-table tennis stars storm Slovenia

Three Nigerian players are participating at the World Paralympic Table Tennis qualifiers taking place in Slovania. The players who departed Nigeria’s shores Tuesday night were Faith Obiorah, Francis Chukwuemeka and Nasiru Sule. The trio are under the supervision of Coach Sunday Odebode and the championship which runs from June 2-6 is the last stage of the Olympic qualifiers. Chairman of the Para-table tennis division, Anderson Bankole, a Commissioner of Police who disclosed this in Lagos , said he was optimistic that the athletes would put up a good outing in Slovania by picking more Tokyo 2020 Paralympic tickets for the country, considering Nigeriain’s pedegree in global table tennis. It is on record that six Nigerian para -tabletennis players have already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games prior to the Slovania championship which is the last stage of the qualifiers.

