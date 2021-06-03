Sports

Tokyo 2020: Nigeria’s para-table tennis stars storm Slovenia

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Three Nigerian players are participating at the World Paralympic Table Tennis qualifiers taking place in Slovania. The players who departed Nigeria’s shores Tuesday night were Faith Obiorah, Francis Chukwuemeka and Nasiru Sule. The trio are under the supervision of Coach Sunday Odebode and the championship which runs from June 2-6 is the last stage of the Olympic qualifiers. Chairman of the Para-table tennis division, Anderson Bankole, a Commissioner of Police who disclosed this in Lagos , said he was optimistic that the athletes would put up a good outing in Slovania by picking more Tokyo 2020 Paralympic tickets for the country, considering Nigeriain’s pedegree in global table tennis. It is on record that six Nigerian para -tabletennis players have already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games prior to the Slovania championship which is the last stage of the qualifiers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Dangote Group begins renovation of Moshood Abiola Stadium

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In fulfilment of the promise made a year ago that the nation’s sporting facilities would be revived, the Youth and Sports Development Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare on Wednesday flagged off and handed over the pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium to the Dangote Group, for the commencement of rehabilitation by Messrs, Aron Nigeria Ltd. […]
Sports

FIBA condoles with NBBF, FMYSD, Sokoto State Government

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) has sympathized with the NBBF, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Sokoto State Government after the fatal accident involving the state’s basketball team that claimed the life of Coach Elisha Jatau.   FIBA leadership in a statement described the accident as an unfortunate incident which has […]
Sports

EPL: Man United jump to third with big Leeds win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester beat Spurs, Brighton rescue point against 10-man Sheff Utd Manchester United climbed to third in the Premier League with a remarkable victory over Leeds at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay scored twice inside the first three minutes, with Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof adding to the hosts’ lead. Liam Cooper pulled one back for Leeds […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica