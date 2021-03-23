Sports

Tokyo 2020: Obaseki adopts 400m runner, Eraiyokangreat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games has been given a major boost by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, following his adoption of quarter miler Orukpe Eraiyokan.
The Governor made a final financial commitment for the adoption of the UK-based athlete after a meeting with the Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, in Benin last Friday.
Eraiyokan, who specializes in the 400m and 4×400m relay is one of Nigeria’s current fastest quarter miler and could be the anchor for Nigeria’s Medal hope at the Olympics.
The athlete expressed appreciation to the Minister and the Edo State Governor for the confidence imposed in him, assuring that he would not let the country down.
The athlete is expected to compete for Edo State at the National Sports Festival which holds from April 2nd to 14th to fine tune preparations for the Olympics.
Several athletes were on the verge of being adopted last year before COVID-19 pandemic led to the shut down of businesses and sporting activities

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON 2021: Eagles leave for Freetown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Super Eagles are presently at the airport in Benin, the Edo State capital, preparing to leave for Freetown where they are scheduled to play Sierra Leone’s Lone Star in the return leg of their AFCON 2021 qualifier on Tuesday. The three-time African champions are under pressure to redeem their image after allowing a […]
Sports

JUST IN: Barnabas Imenger, Lobi Stars manager, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lobi Stars team manager and former Super Eagles striker, Barnabas Imenger, is dead. Austin Tyowua, media officer of the team, who confirmed the tragedy to online newspaper, TheCable, said that Imenger died at the Mational Jospital in Abuja on Monday morning after a protracted illness. “It is true that we lost our team manager […]
Sports

Friendly: Eagles set for Tunisia after fresh COVID-19 tests

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Super Eagles are all set for another pack of Eagles (Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles) in Tuesday’s big friendly at the Jacques Lemans Arena in the Austrian city of St. Veit an der Glan, following a fresh round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and officials on Monday. On Friday, the entire Nigerian contingent of players […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica