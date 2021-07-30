Sports

Tokyo 2020: Okagbare, Nwokocha make 100m semis

Nigerian female sprinters Blessing Okagbare and Grace Nwokocha have both made through to the semi-finals of the 100m as the track and field events got underway at the Tokyo Olympics.
Okagbare, a Beijing 2008 silver medallist in the long jump, made it through in 11.05s, while Nwokocha ran a personal best of 11s in also qualifying.
