Tokyo 2020: Oshonaike crashes out

At the Table 2 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Nigeria’s Funke Oshonaike fell badly 1-4 to Juan Liu in women’s table tennis.

With the result, Oshonaike has crashed out and will be heading home in the next 48 hours. The American won the first match 11-7.

She went ahead to take the next two sets at 11-3 and 11-4 before Oshonaike won the fourth set at 13-11.

She lost the fifth set at 11-4.

