Tokyo 2020: Oshonaike thanks all after defeat

…as Edem progresses to the next round

 

Charles Ogundiya Ping pong queen, Funke Oshonaike, has expressed her gratitude to Nigerians for their support and prayers as she exited the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Oshonaike lost her first preliminary game to USA Juan Liu 4-1 (7-11, 3-11, 4-11, 13-11, 4-11) in the early hours of Saturday and will no longer take part in what was her seventh Olympics. Speaking after her game, the Lagos- born player said despite losing her game, she still has a lot to thank God for. “I feel kind of sad and happy, I am very sad that I lost but happy that I was able to be at the Olympics representing my country once again,” she said. “It is a big privilege for me, but it is rather unfortunate for me that I have to face a Chinese/American, the best in America in the preliminary stage.

 

“Athough I did my best, but it hurt, I am kind of down, but still have a lot of reasons to be happy and grateful to God and count my blessings one by one. “I am human and I am sad because  I’m already out of the games but I am grateful that I was able to fulfilled my dream, I am seven time Olympian, just want to thank everyone for their love and support for me.”

 

Apart from Oshonaike, four other debutants, Uche Eke, Esther Toko, Omotayo Olajide and the pair of badminton men, Godwin Olufua and Juwon Opeyori also failed to progress in the Artistic Gymnastics, Rowing, Table Tennis and Badminton men’s double respectively.

Heading to Tokyo 2020, the country’s first Olympic gymnast Eke, had hoped to reach the final in any of his events. But that was not to be as his Apparatus results and All-Around score of 74.765 were not enough. Nonetheless he’s happy to have gained Olympic experience.

 

Olajide Omotayo also failed to progress to the next round as he lost his game against Tiago Apolonia from Portugal 4-0 on the Table Tennis Men’s Singles.

 

Nigeria’s pair of Godwin Olofua and Opeyori Anuoluwa on Saturday lost 2-0 to Japan’s pair of Endo Hiroyuki and Yuta Watanbe in men’s badminton Group B encounter at the Court 1 of Musashino Forest Plaza.

