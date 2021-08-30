News

Tokyo 2020 paralympics: Omolayo wins gold, sets new world record in powerlifting

Posted on

Team Nigeria’s Bose Omolayo displayed high level resilience and dexterity on Sunday to clinch the country’s second gold medal of the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Omolayo came out tops in the women’s Powerlifting 79kg category and capped her remarkable showing with a World Record when she lifted 141kg, earning her a standing ovation from the spectators in the arena. The heartwarming display also threw Team Nigeria’s camp into jubilation, raising the morale of the other athletes ahead of their events for the remaining days of the Games.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

