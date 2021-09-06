Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria finishes in 33rd position, 4th in Africa

Peter Sonibare Team Nigeria have finished in the 33rd position on the medals table of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and fourth in Africa.

With a total number of 10 medals won which include four gold, a silver and five bronze, Team Nigeria were the fourth best African team behind Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

Represented by only 22 athletes, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics had one of Team Nigeria’s smallest contingents to an international competition and yet her 10 medals were just two short of 12, her record number of medals won at a Paralympic Games.

According to Team Nigeria’s Chef de Mission, Peter Nelson, who is also the Director of Planning, Monitoring and Information in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the athletes did Nigeria proud, considering their number.

