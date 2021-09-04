Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Ugwunwa’s Gold, Onyinye’s Bronze Highlight Team Nigeria’s Final Day Of Competition

Flora Ugwunwa won gold for Team Nigeria with a throw of 19.39m in the F54 class of the Javelin event and Lauretta Onyinye followed up with a bronze in Shot Put to end Nigeria’s participation at the 2020 Paralympic Games on a high note.

Ugwunwa, a World and Paralympics record holder, justified her rating and pedigree with the resounding victory and commanding performance in her field. She made her intention known from the start of proceedings, leaving no one in doubt with her poise and focus.

Lauretta Onyinye also ensured she finished with a medal against all odds. Her push for gold was intense but she had to settle for bronze after fiercely contested final.

These medal winning finishes for Team Nigeria increased the country’s medal haul at the Paralympic Games to 10 with four gold, one silver and five bronze.

Nigeria participated at the Games with 22 athletes and won medals mainly in powerlifting and athletics.

Like this: Like Loading...