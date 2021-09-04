Sports

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Ugwunwa’s Gold, Onyinye’s Bronze Highlight Team Nigeria’s Final Day Of Competition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Flora Ugwunwa won gold for Team Nigeria with a throw of 19.39m in the F54 class of the Javelin event and Lauretta Onyinye followed up with a bronze in Shot Put to end Nigeria’s participation at the 2020 Paralympic Games on a high note.

Ugwunwa, a World and Paralympics record holder, justified her rating and pedigree with the resounding victory and commanding performance in her field. She made her intention known from the start of proceedings, leaving no one in doubt with her poise and focus.

Lauretta Onyinye also ensured she finished with a medal against all odds. Her push for gold was intense but she had to settle for bronze after fiercely contested final.

These medal winning finishes for Team Nigeria increased the country’s medal haul at the Paralympic Games to 10 with four gold, one silver and five bronze.

Nigeria participated at the Games with 22 athletes  and won medals mainly in powerlifting and athletics.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Everton seal deal for Brazilian midfielder, Allan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Everton have completed the signing of Brazil international Allan, with the midfielder penning a three-year deal until the end of June 2023.   Allan, who joins Everton for an undisclosed fee following five years with Italian club Napoli, has nine senior caps for his country, having won the Copa America last year. The 29-year-old played […]
Sports

NPFL: Akwa United compound Amapakabo’s woes

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

  It was another defeat for former Super Eagles coach, Imama Amapakabo, as his Abia Warriors lost their third consecutive game in the three-week old Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). The former Rangers coach joined the Umuahia side ahead of the new campaign but things have not really been going his way since the start […]
Sports

Cash-strapped EPL clubs call emergency meeting over govt’s ‘no fans, no bailout ‘ stance

Posted on Author Reporter

  English Premier League clubs will meet on Tuesday in an emergency session to discuss the extraordinary circumstances of the current season now that the Government has effectively ruled out any fans attending matches until March. The special shareholders’ meeting is necessary because of the number of pressing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica