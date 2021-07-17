Sports

Tokyo 2020: Paxful donates to friends of Nigerian basketball

Paxful, the leading global peerto- peer fintech platform, announced that it will be donating to the Friends of Nigerian Basketball Foundation (FONB), a non-profit corporation with a mission to amplify and support the global sport of basketball at all levels of engagement and competition. Additionally, Paxful’s Co-Founders Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback will give a personal donation to the FONB.

The donation will directly support the D’Tigers, the Nigeria men’s national basketball team during their Olympic run in Tokyo, Japan later this month. Paxful will be donating on behalf of the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a humanitarian organisation devoted to creating equitable opportunity by providing clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support—all powered by cryptocurrencies. Ray Youssef, CEO and co-founder of Paxful, said: “Paxful is incredibly proud to donate to the Friends of Nigerian Basketball Foundation. On the Olympic stage, the D’Tigers will bring pride and confidence to not only the people of Nigeria – but to all of Africa.

It’s time for Nigeria to show the world their grit and determination.” Artur Schaback, COO and co-founder of Paxful, added: “All eyes will be on Tokyo this month, as athletes bring pride to countries around the world. The Nigeria men’s national basketball team already have exhibition wins under their belt – and they have the right coaches and players to bring home a medal.

