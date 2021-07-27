Politics Sports

Tokyo 2020: Qadri out of table tennis

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s Aruna Qadri has crashed out of the table tennis event of the Tokyo Olympics after losing 4-2 to Brazil’s Gustavo Tsuboi in the third round on Tuesday morning.

The ouster of Africa’s number one means all the four representatives of Team Nigeria in the table tennis event have crashed out.

Incidentally, for reasons yet known, the 21st ranked Nigerian played his 37th ranked Brazilian opponent without a coach in his corner.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Osimhen’s Belgian club to get share in Napoli deal

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Victor Osimhen’s Belgian club Sporting Club, Charleroi will receive their own share of the millions of Euros Napoli splashed on the Super Eagles and Lille attacker in installments over five years, the Italian club officials said. Charleroi inserted a sell-on percentage reported to be around 15 per cent when they sold Osimhen to Lille for […]
Sports

EPL: Vardy scores two penalties as Foxes sink Baggies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jamie Vardy scored a second-half penalty double as Leicester condemned West Brom to a disappointing return to the Premier League. After goalkeeper Sam Johnstone twice came to the home side’s rescue with saves to deny Harvey Barnes in the first half, new signing Timothy Castagne broke the deadlock when he nodded home a far-post […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Flying ants threaten England/Italy final showdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Millions of flying ants have been detected by radar over London and the South East – and some of the bugs could swarm to Wembley which hosts the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. There is no single “flying ant day” – but rather a period of time between June and September when conditions are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica