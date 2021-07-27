Tokyo 2020: Qadri out of table tennis

Nigeria’s Aruna Qadri has crashed out of the table tennis event of the Tokyo Olympics after losing 4-2 to Brazil’s Gustavo Tsuboi in the third round on Tuesday morning.

The ouster of Africa’s number one means all the four representatives of Team Nigeria in the table tennis event have crashed out.

Incidentally, for reasons yet known, the 21st ranked Nigerian played his 37th ranked Brazilian opponent without a coach in his corner.

