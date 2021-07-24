Sports

Tokyo 2020: Quadri, Adekuoroye lead Nigeria’s charge for medals

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

•We’re motivated to make Nigeria proud, say team captain
•Udo-Obong tips athletics for medals

Team Nigeria’s performances at the last two Olympic Games were shambolic and the members of the current squad are determined to prevent a repeat of such dismal outings as the Tokyo 2020 Games get underway this weekend in the Far East country. Nigeria came back home empty-handed at the 2012 London Games and could manage just a bronze medal the last time in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games with the Samson Siasia-led football team registering the solitary medal. However, according to the Team Nigeria captain to 2020 Olympics Aruna Quadri, members of the current squad will do their utmost best to make a difference at this year’s Games. “After suffering postponements, we are all happy that the Olympic Games is going ahead this time. We are all looking forward to it with excitement.

With what I have seen in camp, athletes are motivated to represent and make our families and nation proud,” he said. “I want to enjoin Nigerians to support the team, these athletes are ready to give their best. “On a personal note, I am not putting any pressure on myself; I have always said that I will give my best at all times especially when I am representing the country.

Olympics is the biggest stage in sports and we are going to do our best.” Quadri reached the quarterfinal of the men’s singles of the table tennis event of the Rio Olympics, becoming the first African to achieve that. Wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye is one of the medal hopefuls for the country at the Games and she also has another role to play after she was named Team Nigeria’s flagbearer. She is optimistic about the chances of the country at the Games and she has a target of hitting the podium after missing out last time.

“I’ve trained physically and mentally, I have trained myself. And my coach has been on me every time. Even the President (Daniel Igali) still comes to our training just to teach me some things. “So, having an Olympic champion (Daniel Igali) in my gym, having a world-class coach (Purity Akuh), and my training partners are doing brilliantly well.

So, I don’t have any pressure going to the Olympics. “I believe by the special grace of God, it’s my time to shine. So, I will definitely bring gold to Nigeria by His grace,” she said. Meanwhile, Enefiok Udo-Obong who is the most successful Nigerian Olympian after clinching a gold and bronze medal at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Games in men’s 4X400 metres relay respectively believes Nigeria’s track and field athletes can win medals this time around. “I think there is talent in this team; we can look forward to them winning one or two medals at the Games. It is a sad narration that we couldn’t do well at the last two editions or so but we have to be hopeful this time because of the performances of these current athletes,” he said. 61 athletes will represent the country in nine sports at the games.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Sports Minister: Only a win’ll be acceptable in Freetown

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, says only a win in Freetown will be acceptable to Nigerians when the Super Eagles take on their Sierra Leonean counterparts in the reverse group L fixture of the 2022 African Nations Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The Super Eagles surrendered a four goal lead in the […]
Sports

Glo, ministry salute victorious boxer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

National Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian–born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, on the successful defence of his world boxing titles against Bulgarian challenger, Kubrat Pulev, at SSE Arena in London on Saturday night.   Joshua, a Glo brand ambassador, retained his four world heavyweight titles, International Boxing Federation (IBF),World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation […]
Sports

Arsenal cancel pre-season Florida trip over COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season trip to the US after a “small number” of their touring party tested positive for Covid-19. The Gunners were scheduled to play in the Florida Cup with Inter Milan, Everton and Colombia’s Millonarios, reports the BBC. The club did not specify how many members of their touring group tested […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica