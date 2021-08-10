Sports

Tokyo 2020: Short putter, Enekwechi, threatens to sue Adeleye over video comments

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Shot-Put finalist
Enekwechi Chukwuebuka has threatened to file a suit in court against Mr. Sunday Adeleye for false accusations.

Adeleye in a video gone viral alleged that Enekwechi received the sum of $1,000 to take down a video he was seen washing his T-shirt.

To this end, Enekwechi through his coach Gabriel Opuana denied ever receiving any money to take down the video clip, adding that the video clip where he was seen washing his T-shirt was just to catch fun and not to ridicule or blackmail the government.

“Except Adeleye shows clear evidence or provides proof where the $1,000 was given to Enekwechi and the person from whom he received the money in court, Enekwechi won’t rest,” said Opuana.

According to Opuana, the shot putter apologised to the Sports Minister immediately the video was noticed, but to accuse Ebuka of receiving money was the highest point of blackmail.

“Adeleye must show proof in court, after which he would tender an unreserved apology to Enekwechi for the blackmail,” he added.

“‘Ebuka’, as he is popularly called doesn’t have any issues with any one, but this one won’t just pass like others,” Opuana said.

Opuana insisted his athlete is bigger than $1, 000 and wouldn’t let this blackmail go without a good fight to clear his name.

“I don’t meddle in Nigeria sports politics, nobody should drag me into anything I don’t know,” said Enekwechi.

